Update: Officials ID woman dead after hiking accident at Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died as a result of injuries sustained while hiking at Antelope Island State Park Friday.

“At 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, 40-year-old Samantha Weigel of Syracuse was dropped off at the marina of Antelope Island State Park,” said a news release from Utah Division of Parks and Recreation. “She had plans to hike the area throughout the day and then reunite with her family later that afternoon in the Frary Peak area.”

When Weigel did not arrive at the predetermined time, friends and family conducted a quick search of the area before calling for help.

At approximately 6 p.m., state park rangers and staff, the Utah Department of Public Safety, and Davis County Search and Rescue began searching for Weigel. A DPS helicopter was also dispatched to assist.

“Just after 7 p.m, Weigel’s body was discovered in the Split Rock and Elephant Head area of the island,” the news release said. “The retrieval was completed at approximately 11 p.m. The medical examiner also arrived and determined foul play is not expected.”

While the incident remains under investigation at this time, it appears Weigel had sustained serious head and neck injuries while on her hike.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Weigel’s friends and family,” the news release said. “We would also like to thank all the agencies and staff who assisted in the search and recovery efforts.”