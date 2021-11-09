Update: Officials ID woman dead after Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died after she suffered what initially appeared to be survivable injuries in a Tooele County rollover.

The deceased is Cynthia R. Kehn, 64, from Hyde Park, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

A previous statement from the UHP said the accident happened at about 6:52 a.m. Sunday, just before dawn, near mile marker 40 on westbound Interstate 80. In the car were a husband, wife, later identified as Kehn, and their adult child.

“The vehicle drifted off the roadway to the left and corrected back onto the roadway,” the UHP statement said. “The vehicle overcorrected and went back off the roadway to the left and rolled.

“The female passenger was ejected and was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah hospital with what was believed at the time serious but non life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants sustained minor injuries and were also transported by ground to the same hospital.

“At approximately 4 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol received a phone call that the female had passed away.”