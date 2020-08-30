Update: Officials ID woman fatally injured in Magna auto-pedestrian accident

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Magna early Sunday morning.

The deceased is Wendy Molina, 55, of Magna, said a tweet from Unified Police Department Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander for UPD, told Gephardt Daily Molina was crossing mid-block on 8400 West near 2760 South about 2 a.m. when she was hit by a northbound car.

According to Lassig, the woman was in a poorly lit stretch of road and the driver said he simply did not see her.

Lassig said it was possible Molina had been struck by a second vehicle although only one driver remained at the scene.

Investigators from the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team are attempting to determine exactly how the accident happened.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.