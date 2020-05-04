Update: Officials ID woman killed in ATV accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

CORAL PINK SAND DUNES STATE PARK, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified an Ogden woman who died Friday in an accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

Jenni Braunberger, 48, passed away when her ATV crashed, Kane County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

“It happened approximately between 12:30 and 1 p.m.,” park manager Michael Franklin told Gephardt Daily. “I’m assuming that, because of the time of day, she didn’t realize there was a drop off, and she went over the dune and hit bottom. She died at the scene.”

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is in Kane County, about 60 miles east of St. George.