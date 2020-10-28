Update: Officials ID woman killed in collision with drill pump truck in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle collided with a drill pump truck at the intersection Midvalley Road and State Route 130 in Enoch.

The deceased driver is Mikell Lynn Miller-Minchey, 58, of Cedar City, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At about 3:30 p.m., the driver of a 2005 beige Chevrolet Malibu was driving east on Midvalley Road at the intersection of SR-130,” said a previous news release from UHP. “For an unknown reason, she pulled past the stop sign and in front of a large drill pump truck that was traveling south on SR-130.”

The driver of the truck saw the Chevrolet Malibu, but was unable to stop. The truck collided with the driver’s side of the Malibu, causing extensive damage.

Miller-Minchey, the driver of the Malibu, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.