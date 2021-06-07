Update: Officials ID woman killed in crash on SR-201 in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in a crash early Friday morning on State Route 201 in Magna.

The deceased is Christina J. Cloward, 37, from Sandy, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 201 at milepost 7 (8400 West), Trooper Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily shortly after the accident.

A westbound GMC pickup exiting SR-201 at 8400 West to go southbound sideswiped a Toyota Camry traveling the same direction, said a UHP statement issued later.

“After the collision both vehicles traveled through the gore across 8400 W back to the SR-201 westbound ramp. While the pickup was crossing the ramp it struck a gray Audi Q7 nearly head on,” the statement said.

The pickup driver, later identified as Colward, was ejected from her truck. Bishop told Gephardt Daily the pickup driver was initially reported to be in critical condition, and a medical helicopter was requested, but was canceled when the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. It was initially reported the deceased was a man, but that was later amended.

The occupants of the Camry were treated for minor injuries, and the occupants of the Audi were transported by ambulance with serious injuries, the update said.

SR-201 was closed during the accident scene investigation. Speed and possible impairment are among the possible contributing factors being investigated, Bishop said.