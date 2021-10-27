Update: Officials ID woman killed in crash on US-89 near Bear Lake

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials have identified a woman killed Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 89, five miles west of Bear Lake.

The deceased has been identified as Brekel K. Kanno, 29, from Honeyville, said a statement from UHP Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m. on US-89 near mile post 489 in Logan Canyon, a previous UHP statement said. An eastbound Dodge Caravan “lost control and hit the barrier on both sides of the highway before spinning into the path of a westbound Ford F-350,” the UHP statement said.

“The Ford collided with the passenger side of the Dodge Caravan. The adult female driver of the Dodge sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The child in the Dodge was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford was also transported with minor injuries.

“Troopers are investigating road conditions as a contributor in the collision,” the statement said.