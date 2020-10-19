Update: Officials ID woman killed in Midway auto-pedestrian crash

MIDWAY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Midway Saturday night.

The deceased is Susan M. Cameron, from Missouri, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

The driver of the vehicle, Colby Gertsch, 39, from Midway, was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle negligently, causing death, a second-degree felony, automobile homicide, a third-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

At approximately 10:35 p.m., the 911 center received a call from a man stating that he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Main Street in Midway, said a news release from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported the pedestrian was a woman, who was seriously injured and possibly not breathing.

“Wasatch County EMS, sheriff’s deputies, and the Utah Highway Patrol responded and began life-saving efforts,” the news release said. “These efforts continued during the ambulance transport to Heber Valley Medical Center. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful and the woman passed away at the hospital.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of those mourning and impacted by this devastating incident.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help organize a commemoration for Cameron says: “Saturday night we lost an incredible mother and friend. If you knew Susan you know how much light and sincerity she carries with her. All she ever wanted to do was take care of others and when she was, that’s when she was happiest.

“Due to the times its harder to set up a service. We have had a lot of people reaching out saying they would love to help financially if possible. Susan’s family is still discussing what they will do to commemorate her, but we will be doing something special.”

The Utah Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the case. The prosecution will be handled by the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.