Update: Officials ID woman killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash

MURRAY, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Murray early Tuesday morning.

Murray Police Department officials said the deceased is Rosa Sanchez-Bonilla, 69, from Salt Lake County.

According to Murray PD, Sanchez-Bonilla was killed when she was hit by a car about 6 a.m. while crossing the street at 4500 S. 500 West.

Police say the woman was struck by a westbound driver and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The driver remained at the accident site and is cooperating with police.

