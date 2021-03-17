Update: Officials ID woman killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash

MURRAY, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Murray early Tuesday morning.

Murray Police Department officials said the deceased is Rosa Sanchez-Bonilla, 69, from Salt Lake County.

According to Murray PD, Sanchez-Bonilla was killed when she was hit by a car about 6 a.m. while crossing the street at 4500 S. 500 West.

Police say the woman was struck by a westbound driver and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The driver remained at the accident site and is cooperating with police.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

