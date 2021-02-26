Update: Officials ID woman killed in snowmobiling accident near Brian Head Resort

BRIAN HEAD, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died Tuesday in a snowmobiling accident just outside of Brian Head Resort.

Brian Head Marshal’s Office said Thursday evening that the woman involved in the fatal accident was Keiko Baldwin, 65, from Nevada.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. near Navajo Ridge, according to a news release from Brian Head Deputy Marshal Jared Burton.

Brian Head town marshals responded and administered CPR to Baldwin with assistance from an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, but the woman could not be revived.

An adult male was in critical but stable condition and was transported to Cedar City Hospital, the news release said. Another adult female was treated and released.

Brian Head Marshals want to remind the public to exercise caution as they participate in outdoor winter recreation on the mountain, the news release stated.

“The safety of our visitors is extremely important to the town,” Burton said. “Unfortunately, some of these activities involve risk, so we implore our guests to be familiar with their equipment and exercise appropriate caution at all times.”