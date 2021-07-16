Update: UHP releases name of woman who died in collision near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died after a two-vehicle collision July 4 in Wasatch County.

The deceased was identified by Utah Highway Patrol Thursday as Mei Kuan Lin, 49, from Murray.

The accident happened at approximately 3:57 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 40 and Strawberry River Road, just north of Strawberry Reservoir.

“A Toyota Highlander attempted a left hand turn onto SR-40 westbound from Strawberry River Road,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement said. “The Highlander failed to yield to a Nissan high-occupancy van that was traveling eastbound on SR-40.

“The Nissan struck the Highlander in the driver door, forcing both vehicles off the roadway. Extrication was required on three of the four adults involved. There were multiple juveniles in the Nissan that were luckily uninjured for the most part with only minor bumps and bruises.”

Three adults were transported by medical helicopter to hospitals.

“One adult female was pronounced dead during surgery,” the UHP statement said.