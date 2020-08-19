Update: Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash with semi on I-84

MORGAN, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman fatally injured Sunday night when her vehicle crashed head-on with a semi on Interstate 84.

The deceased is Jacqueline Jacobs, 59, of Magna, said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

Calls started coming in at 11:27 p.m., reporting that a Ford Crown Victoria sedan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Morgan City, a news release from UHP said.

As several units responded, more calls came in, and at 11:23 p.m., a caller reported there had been a collision.

The wrong-way Ford had crashed head on into a semitrailer hauling onions, the news release said.

Troopers and medical personnel administered life-saving measures at the scene, but Jacobs, who was the car’s only occupant, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

 

