Update: Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Parleys Canyon crash

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a wrong-way driver killed in a crash in Parleys Canyon Saturday night.

The deceased driver was identified as Arturo Hernandez, 50, of Park City, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The news release said that at approximately 11:41 p.m., there were multiple reports of a silver passenger car driving westbound in eastbound lanes near milepost 141 on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon. Moments later, with several troopers responding from Salt Lake and Summit County, further reports came in of a serious crash just three miles from the initial calls.

“Troopers arrived on scene of a wrong-way collision involving a 2001, silver Toyota Corolla and a 2015, white Ford F-250 pulling an enclosed trailer,” the news release said.

“The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota received fatal injuries in the collision. The male driver and female passenger of the Ford were able to exit the vehicle before flames completely engulfed the passenger compartment.”

Eastbound traffic was temporarily shut down until officers on scene were able to allow vehicles to pass using the emergency lane. Crews opened all eastbound lanes approximately four hours later.

The Ford’s occupants were transported to area hospitals and are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are unsure why the Corolla was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes and are further investigating the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.