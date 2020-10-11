Update: Officials release updated description of woman missing in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has released an updated description of a woman who is missing in Zion National Park after being last seen Tuesday at the Grotto parking area.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off at the parking area by a private shuttle bus at about 1:30 p.m., according to a National Park Service news release.

She was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus at the Grotto at 4:40 p.m. the same day, but she never returned, the news release said.

It isn’t known where Courtier planned to go from the parking area.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

An updated news release from the NPS said: “She may possibly be wearing the following items: a Pistil gray trucker hat, a Patagonia black Nano Puff jacket, a dark tank top, Danner Trail gray hiking boots, and an Osprey blue multi-day pack.

“The following items could possibly be with Ms. Courtier: a KÜHL cream open-front hoodie, a Rumpl NanoLoft puffy blanket, and a camouflage double size hammock.”

Anyone who has seen Courtier since Tuesday afternoon or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009.