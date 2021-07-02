Update: Officials say Pack Creek Fire will be fully contained Friday

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said the Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County will be fully contained by the end of the day Friday.

“Fire managers anticipate 100% containment of the #PackCreekFire by the end of the day,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Friday morning. “Moisture continues to aid suppression efforts. Moab residents and visitors may continue to see smoke as conditions dry out.”

Some areas within the Manti-La Sal National Forest will likely remain closed throughout the summer, officials said. While evacuations are still in place for the Holyoak and Dark Canyon areas, fire managers anticipate the evacuation order will be lifted early next week.

The fire, which is south of Moab, ignited on June 9 and was caused by an abandoned campfire. The fire breached Geyser Pass, and the San Juan County Sheriff ordered evacuations for all private property in and around the area east of Geyser Pass on the La Sal Mountains, from Blue Lake down through the Dark Canyon area.