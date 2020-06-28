Update: Officials warn of gusty winds in area of Kane County’s Wire Pass Fire

Here’s a clip of aerial crews working to suppress the #WirePassFire earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6qDCQfLxGc — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 28, 2020

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighting agencies are warning that gusty winds are forecast for Sunday in the area of the Wire Pass Fire in Kane County.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Sunday at 10:15 a.m. said: “Crews are engaging with the fire. Fire activity overnight was minimal but strong, gusty winds are forecast for today.”

A previous tweet just before 6 p.m. Saturday said: “Aerial recon has just mapped the #WirePassFire. Updated acreage is 1,535 acres. The fire is south of the powerlines but has crossed House Rock Valley Road and aerial crews are attempting to hold further progression.”

The fire had burned an estimated 400 to 600 acres by Saturday afternoon.

According to information on the Utah Wildfire website, the fire began at about 11 p.m. Friday. The fire is located near the Wire Pass trailhead.

A 3:20 p.m. tweet Saturday from Utah Fire Info noted evacuations.

“House Rock Valley Road is now closed. Hikers and campers have or are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave and Stateline Campground.

“Hikers in the vicinity of Wire Pass and The Wave are being evacuated. No roads are closed at this time, but motorists should use caution when vacating the area as fire crews are actively responding and smoke across House Rock Valley Road is a safety concern.”

A 4:09 p.m. tweet said evacuations had expanded.

“Evacuations: Hikers are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave and Stateline Campground. Closures: House Rock Valley Road is now closed.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

