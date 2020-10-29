Update: Ogden fire displaces 6

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Fire officials have released more details on a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, at 886 Wood St. (1650 South), was reported at 1:14 p.m. after bystanders saw smoke and flames coming out of one side of a residential duplex.

“Upon arrival, crews found active fire coming from the front bedroom of the home,” an updated statement from the Ogden City Fire Department says. “Crews made an interior fire attack to identify the seat of the fire in the home.

“Fire did spread through the attic to the adjoining unit. Fire was confined to the attic on the adjacent structure.Damage is estimated at $150,000 at this time.”

Agencies to respond were from Ogden and South Ogden. On scene were three entines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one Fire Marshal and the Battalion Chief.”

There were no injuries associated with this incident. Six occupants have been displaced.”