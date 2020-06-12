Update: Ogden police arrest suspect 4 weeks after auto-pedestrian accident

OGDEN, Utah, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police have arrested a suspect after an auto-pedestrian crash four weeks ago.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said that at approximately 10:04 p.m. May 14, officials responded to the report of an accident in the 1600 block of Harrison Boulevard.

“The initial investigation revealed that just prior to the accident, three juveniles ages 12, 13 and 15 were traveling southbound on Harrison Boulevard, riding scooters,” the news release said. “While the juveniles were traveling on the shoulder of the road, a red or maroon truck struck the guard rail approximately 150 yards behind the juveniles and continued southbound.”

At one point, the vehicle struck two of the juveniles before fleeing the scene. One of the juveniles sustained significant injuries and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The juvenile is still recovering. The other juvenile that was hit was treated by Ogden Fire Department paramedics then released on scene.

The third juvenile was not hurt.

A follow-up news release Thursday said: “After extensive investigation, Ogden police investigators determined that the driver of the vehicle was Chaz Wolford, 27. Wolford was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of hit and run involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, failure to maintain a lane, driving on a denied driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance, all class A misdemeanors.”

Wolford has been booked into Weber County Jail.