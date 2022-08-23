Provo Canyon crash victims in critical condition

VIVIAN PARK, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people remained in critical condition Monday from a crash Sunday night that temporarily closed Provo Canyon for three hours.

Both were transported by ambulance from the scene of the 7:42 p.m. three-car crash and were initially listed in serious condition, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release issued Monday. They were subsequently downgraded to critical condition, UHP said.

“It appears a Toyota Camry passenger car was pulling out of Vivian Park onto US-189 westbound, when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound. The front of the vehicle traveling eastbound collided with the driver side of the passenger car pulling out of Vivian Park.”

The male driver of the Camry pulling out of Vivian Park was transported to the hospital, as was the female driver of the Rogue. A third vehicle, a Ford Escape, was hit by debris from the crash, but no injuries resulted. Names of those involved were not yet released.

Troopers reopened the canyon just after 10 p.m., according to a social media post Sunday night. The Monday post said there was heavy rain in the area at the time of the incident. Both directions of US-189 were closed for scene documentation and investigation.