Update: One dead in I-15 crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A serious injury crash Sunday evening on Interstate 15 in Farmington resulted in a fatality, it was announced Sunday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the I-15 southbound lanes at milepost 323 (State Street).

“Unfortunately this crash has resulted in one fatality. Please avoid the area while Troopers continue to investigate,” Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

Traffic is being diverted to Legacy Parkway, according to an earlier tweet from UHP, which said the area is expected to open back up at 9 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.