Update: One lane open in Little Cottonwood Canyon after fatal crash

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Oct. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that Little Cottonwood Canyon has one travel lane open after state Route 210 was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash.

“Update: One travel lane is open for both directions in Little Cottonwood Canyon at MP 8, near Tanners Flat. Follow traffic control directions from law enforcement, expect intermittent closures and major delays,” UDOT tweeted later Sunday night.

Police received a call at 5:25 p.m. reporting a rollover crash in the Tanners Flat area at milepost 8.

A male driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the female passenger in the vehicle died on scene, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

Cutler said the vehicle came around a sharp curve, overcorrected, and went up the side of the canyon, causing it to roll over.

Cutler said police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the deadly crash.

No further details were available Sunday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.