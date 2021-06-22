Update: Pack Creek Fire now 62% contained at 8,949 acres

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County is 62% contained at 8,949 acres, officials said Monday night.

“The #PackCreekFire showed minimal activity today with no change in acreage,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9 p.m. “As the fire containment increases, firefighters will begin to be released to assist other incidents. There are currently 483 firefighters assigned.”

The Pack Creek Fire, south of Moab, in San Juan County, was 58% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

“Crews will continue to mop up the southern portion of the fire line as crews on the north continue to increase containment,” the Sunday afternoon tweet said.

The Pack Creek Fire ignited on June 9 and was caused by an abandoned campfire. Just over a week ago, the fire breached Geyser Pass, and the San Juan County Sheriff ordered evacuations for all private property in and around the area east of Geyser Pass on the La Sal Mountains, from Blue Lake down through the Dark Canyon area.