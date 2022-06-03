Update: Parents of 19-year-old man missing in Box Elder County offers $20K reward

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 31, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The parents of a 19-year-old man missing in Box Elder County are offering a $20,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Dylan Rounds was last seen May 25 in the Lucin area of Box Elder County. Rounds is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a missing person announcement posted on the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“An investigation into his disappearance and whereabouts is ongoing,” the post states.

Rounds’ aunt, Katie Wells, told East Idaho News that her nephew has been working on a farm in Lucin. Wells, who lives in Rigby, Idaho, said Rounds called several family members May 25 after having a “weird run-in” with a man on an unpaved road in Lucin.

“The man was walking down the gravel road barefoot,” Wells told East Idaho News. “He flagged Dylan down, who was in his truck. He asked to use Dylan’s phone and was acting erratically. Dylan felt the man was dangerous and may have been high. When he asked Dylan for a ride, (Dylan) did not give him a ride.”

Wells said the man was spotted in Montello, Nevada, several days later asking about Rounds, and there are reports that the man got a ride to Rounds’ trailer Saturday.

“We don’t believe anything was ransacked,” Wells said. “Dylan is missing, his phone is missing and his wallet.”

Wells told East Idaho News she suspects foul play.

“He is an old soul, farm boy at heart,” she said. “All he wants to do is get up and work all day every day. He isn’t interested in partying, he isn’t interested in travel. He never dated in high school. He’s not your typical 19-year-old.”

Rounds’ mother, Candice Cooley, lives in Twin Falls, Idaho, and his father, Justin Rounds, lives in Ucon, Idaho. Together they are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who finds their son or knows where he could be.

Anyone with information about Rounds’ whereabouts is asked to call the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3800.