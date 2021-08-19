Update: Parleys Canyon Fire now 80% contained

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Parleys Canyon Fire is now 80% contained, officials said.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Wednesday night says: “Containment on the #ParleysCanyonFire is up to 80%! Still 541 acres. Many #firefighters were released today, either to other fires or for home; more will be released in the morning. Rain did cause some mud along I-80. @UtahDOT was out to clear it.”

A follow-up tweet said: “This will be the final update from Great Basin Team #4. Thursday morning, command will return back to the local jurisdictions. #Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire and ensure full containment. #ThankYou for all your support!”

The fire remained at 40% contained and 541 acres Wednesday morning, with no new growth because of the heavy rains.

“Last night, .5″ of rain fell on the #ParleysCanyonFire,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Wednesday. “The strong and gusty winds did not cause any fire growth. As a result of the great work and rain, most #firefighters will be released today.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday evening all residents were allowed to return home after being evacuated Saturday.

“ALL Summit County residents may return to their residences tonight at 8 p.m.,” said a tweet from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “This includes Summit Park, Timberline and Pinebrook.”

The American Red Cross also tweeted: “All evacuation orders for the Parleys fire have been lifted. #RedCross will be closing the evacuation center at 8 p.m. For additional assistance, the disaster hotline is available at 1-800-RED-CROSS.”

The Parleys Canyon Fire was first reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is believed to be human/machinery caused, and is being attributed to a hot metal shard that fell off a catalytic converter.