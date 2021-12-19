Update: Passenger, 15, suffers life-threatening injuries in I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old boy is in very critical condition after an Interstate 15 collision involving three vehicles.

At about 1:29 p.m., traffic began to slow at 5500 South on northbound I-15 in Murray, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

Two cars, a Mazda 3 and a Honda Civic, began to slow down due to slowing traffic ahead. A third vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, came up behind the two cars, and rear ended the Mazda 3, the UHP statement says.

“The impact caused the Mazda 3 to spin around in a counter clockwise motion and impact the rear of the Honda Civic,” the UHP statement says. “The Mazda 3 came to a rest facing South in lane four. The Mazda CX-5 came to a rest in lane two.”

Three brothers were in the Mazda 3 that was struck from behind, then spun into the Honda.

“The front passenger and driver suffered minor injuries,” the UHP statement says.

“The 15-year-old backseat passenger was transported to IMC with life-threatening injuries. Neither driver of the other cars were injured.

“Distracted driving is being investigated as a possible cause for the crash.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.