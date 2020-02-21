Update: Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on State Street dies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials said Thursday a pedestrian critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on State Street Jan. 30 has died.

Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily the deceased man has been identified as Matthew Burr, 50. He said it’s not clear exactly when Burr passed away.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily at the scene Jan. 30 that the victim was crossing the street near 1790 South about 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by a white southbound Nissan hatchback.

Valencia said security cameras captured images of the Nissan in the O.C. Tanner parking lot shortly after the accident.

The cameras reportedly showed significant damage to the car’s left front bumper.

The day after the crash, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in a neighborhood a few blocks east and north from the initial scene; but the driver has yet to be found.

Horrocks said police are following up on leads, but are still hoping the driver might come forward voluntarily. He said it’s very unlikely the driver does not know he or she hit someone, because of the extent of damage to the vehicle.

Horrocks said if anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call the SLCPD on 801-799-3000.