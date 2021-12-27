Update: People jump from second-story window after being trapped inside burning West Jordan home







WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-alarm fire Sunday night brought multiple agencies to a West Jordan residence, and fire crews plan to be on scene throughout the night.

The blaze, in the area of 7800 South and 3400 West, was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Blake Edwards told Gephardt Daily that two people were trapped upstairs in the home, and that they jumped out of a second-story window to escape the flames and smoke.

“One person was transported to the hospital. The other person declined and signed a waiver,” Edwards said. The condition of the individual who was transported is currently unknown.

One dog died in the fire, and a second dog was able to get out and survived.

The fire, which Edwards said did “significant damage” to the house, was extinguished within about 30 minutes, but he said crews will remain on scene throughout the night to make sure nothing re-ignites.

“There are quite a few unknowns,” Edwards said, explaining that the investigation into the cause of the fire is still in the very early stages.

In addition to West Jordan Fire Department, crews from Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan and Sandy fire departments responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.