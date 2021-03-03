Update: Person of interest detained after fatal shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 2 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A person of interest has been detained after the owner of Ogden’s Super Grocery was shot and killed at his business Sunday night.

The victim is identified as 65-year-old Satnam Singh.

A news release from Ogden Police Department Tuesday evening says: “Detectives have detained a person of interest in relation to the homicide that occurred at the Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd. The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is being released at this time to allow for a thorough and complete investigation that is focused on ensuring justice for Mr. Singh and his family.

“The Ogden City Police Department appreciates the assistance the community has provided in relation to our request for assistance. We ask that tips and information as well as relevant video footage continue to be reported to the Ogden City Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228.”

Late Monday afternoon, the Ogden Police Department has released video surveillance footage of the alleged suspect.

The suspect is a man who entered Super Grocery, 675. N. Monroe Blvd., at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, said a statement released Monday morning by the Ogden Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown suspect and the victim communicated for a short period of time and at one point, the suspect fired a pistol at the victim, striking him,” the statement said. “The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.

“The unknown suspect immediately fled from the business and ran northwest out of the parking lot.”

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. The Ogden City Police detectives, along with the Weber County Homicide Task Force, the Ogden City Police ATAC, and Weber County CSI are conducting the investigation and processing the crime scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.