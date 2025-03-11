Update: Police announce arrest in fatal Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Unified Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting at the Revolve Apartments in Millcreek.

According to a UPD press release, Millcreek resident, Deng Auling, 30, was taken into custody Monday, and is now facing a murder charge.

Officers first responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex near 3940 South 790 East, Sunday, at 5:01 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the body of an adult male dead from a gunshot wound, the UPD statement said.

Multiple individuals were present at the scene and taken in for questioning.

“Initial reports suggested the possibility of an accidental or self-inflicted gunshot, but as the investigation progressed, authorities identified inconsistencies in witness statements and physical evidence.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene, and detectives determined that foul play was likely involved.”

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The UPD said the investigation is ongoing and “encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.”