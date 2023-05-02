Update: Police announce arrest in Salt Lake City park shooting that injured 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a soccer game Monday evening at a west Salt Lake City park.

Salt Lake City police announced the arrest on social media about 2 p.m. Tuesday, though no other information about the alleged shooter was provided.

“We want to acknowledge the hard work of our detectives and police officers who have worked tirelessly on this case,” the post states.

A 21-year-old man was critically injured and a second victim, 65, was in serious condition following a shooting about 7:30 p.m. Monday at 17th South River Park, 1150 W. 1700 South.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown on Tuesday said both victims were recovering.

“The motive to this shooting is still under investigation, but this arrest highlights the amazing work of our officers, detectives and crime lab technicians,” Brown stated on Twitter. “Our city appreciates their swift actions.”

Dispatchers received several calls about the park shooting and officers arrived to find a man on the soccer field with a gunshot wound, police said. Police and fire officials began life-saving efforts on the man, who later was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

About 10 p.m., officers found a second gunshot victim, 65, in a field south of the shooting, according to police. That victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. No other information about the second victim was provided.

Witnesses told police the shooter approached a pickup in the parking lot at the park and started shooting. The shooter then turned north and shot into the crowd on the soccer field, according to witness accounts.

About 30 people — including children — were either playing or watching the soccer game at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooter left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.