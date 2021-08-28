Update: Police arrest man in suspected kidnapping attempt in Roy

ROY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been taken into custody in connection with a kidnapping attempt that occurred in Roy on Friday night, police said early Saturday morning.

Detective Josh Taylor, with the Roy Police Department, said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was identified through surveillance photos collected in the area where the attempt allegedly took place. The suspect lives in the area, Taylor said.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:49 p.m.

A juvenile girl told police she was riding her bike to get something to drink at the Texaco gas station, at 1900 West and 4400 South, when the man tried to kidnap her.

Taylor confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the man “put his hands on the girl,” but he had no information as to whether the girl was physically injured in the incident.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more details become known.