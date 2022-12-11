Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested.

Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced Saturday.

“We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into jail later [Saturday],” UPD said in a statement.

Police had been search for Hidalgo in connection with a woman found in critical condition with multiple stab wounds near Bingham Junction Boulevard and Tuscany View Drive.

Police say the woman and her 4-year-old niece had been given a ride by her ex-boyfriend Friday night. The woman was later stabbed in or near the vehicle, and Hidalgo drove off with the 4-year-old still in the white Chevy Equinox.

An Amber Alert was issued about 9:15 p.m. and canceled by 9:30 p.m. The girl was found by a bystander and returned to police unharmed, according to UPD.

