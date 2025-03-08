Update: Police arrest SLC domestic violence suspect who allegedly threatend roomate with gun

SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A tense standoff in Salt Lake City ended peacefully Friday morning after officers arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside his home after allegedly threatening his roomate with a gun.

Police say the suspect, Colin Smith, 40, had pointed the firearm at his roommate during an argument.

The roommate managed to escape and called police just before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived at the residence, Smith refused to cooperate and remained inside the home, leading to a SWAT team call out.

After several hours, Smith eventually exited the residence and surrendered to SWAT officers.

A subsequent search of the home by detectives uncovered multiple firearms, which are now part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Smith is expected to face charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He will be booked into jail pending further legal proceedings.