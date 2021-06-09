Update: Police arrest suspect in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a suspect in the drive-by shooting death of a 31-year-old man early Tuesday morning in West Valley City.

“Investigators have identified a suspect in the June 6 shooting death of Mark Fulilangi,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect, Lolo Latu, 26, has been booked into the Utah County Jail on warrants unrelated to the shooting. Investigators will work with the District Attorney to file charges related to the homicide.”

According to WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku, officers were called to Jordan Valley Medical Center at about 3:20 a.m. after a woman dropped off a man with two gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Fulilangi, 31, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police were able to locate the woman who had dropped off the victim nearby, Vainuku said. The woman said she and the victim were in a vehicle in the general area of 3300 South and 4300 West when a vehicle passed them slowly.

“A passenger got out and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, switched seats and drove the victim to the hospital,” Vainuku said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call WVCPD on 801-840-4000.