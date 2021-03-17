Update: Police ID 22-year-old BYU student killed in Provo crash

PROVO, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department has released the name of a 22-year-old Brigham Young University student killed in a crash in Provo on Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Spencer was pronounced deceased at the location of the accident, according to a tweet from Provo PD Wednesday morning. “This accident is still under investigation by our Traffic Accident Investigation Team,” the tweet said.

Provo Police Department Sgt. Nisha King told Gephardt Daily on Tuesday evening that Spencer was leaving the drive-thru of the Taco Bell at 433 N. 900 East just before 4 p.m. when the incident occurred.

A black pickup truck was traveling south on 900 East and hit the vehicle leaving the drive-thru, King said.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

It is not thought that speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.