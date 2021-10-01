Update: Police ID 22-year-old man killed in Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in an early morning shooting in Murray Wednesday.

The deceased is Carlos Jhovany Huerta-Garcia, said a news release from Murray Police Department.

“This is an active homicide investigation and there is no further information is available at this time,” the news release said.

Officers from multiple agencies were called to the scene near 125 E. 4800 South about 1:50 a.m., said a previous news release.

When first responders arrived they found a man who had been critically wounded.

The shooting victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where sources close to investigation say he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police set up a wide containment area but have yet to make any arrests. The suspect is unknown at this time; however, investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators are asking the public, should they have any information regarding this

incident, to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-31097.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.