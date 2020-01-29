Update: Police ID 26-year-old man killed in Harrisville auto-pedestrian crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harrisville police officials have identified a 26-year-old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tre Jones-Scott, who succumbed to his injuries on scene, said a news release from Harrisville Police Department.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 695 N. Washington Blvd.

Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson said a vehicle heading south on Washington struck a pedestrian, later identified as Jones-Scott, who was crossing Washington from west to east.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing in a poorly lit area, Wilson said. A light rain was falling as well.

Wilson told Gephardt Daily the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, remained on scene and was cooperative with police. The preliminary investigation suggests that neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

Other agencies that assisted at the scene are North View Fire District, Pleasant View Police, North Ogden Police, Utah Highway Patrol and Weber County Sheriff’s deputies. Wilson said Utah Transit Authority officers also helped with traffic control.

