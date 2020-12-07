Update: Police ID 55-year-old man killed in Sugar House crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by an SUV that allegedly was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Salt Lake City police officials said Monday the deceased man is Arthur Miller, 55.

The deadly collision occurred at about 5:20 p.m. in the intersection of 1100 East and Bryan Avenue, said Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department. The impact caused the vehicle which was hit to roll. Its driver, later identified as Miller, died at the scene.

Valencia told Gephardt Daily the SUV had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run accident at 1300 South and 300 East, and the victim in that initial incident called police as he followed the fleeing SUV.

It was at the intersection of 1100 East and Bryan Avenue that the suspect ran a stop sign and crashed into the second vehicle, fatally injuring that driver, Valencia said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.