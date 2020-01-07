Update: Police ID body found off hiking trail near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a body found near a hiking trail near the Utah State Capitol Sunday morning.

The deceased individual, found in Hell Canyon, is Robert Lowery, 51, said a tweet from Salt Lake City police Tuesday.

A hiker called police just after 10 a.m. to report the body on the Ensign Peak Trail, Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily.

The body was in a state of decomposition, with no obvious signs of trauma.

As well as police officers, homicide detectives and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were called to the scene to investigate the incident. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is now working to determine Lowery’s cause of death.

