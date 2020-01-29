Update: Police ID elderly woman killed in Logan car crash

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified an elderly woman killed in a car crash in Logan Monday afternoon.

“Lola Thalman, age 81, has been identified as the passenger from yesterday’s accident,” said a Facebook post from Logan City Police Department. “All notifications to family have been made.”

A press release from Logan City PD on Monday afternoon said: “Today, at approximately 1 p.m., a white passenger car heading southbound on 1000 West made a left turn in front of an SUV traveling on 1000 South in Logan.”

The collision resulted in the death of Thalman, who was a passenger in the white vehicle. The elderly male driver of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified by police.

The SUV driver and passenger did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

“This accident is under investigation,” the press release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.