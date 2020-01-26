Update: Police ID Logan woman dead after suspected drowning at Crystal Hot Springs

HONEYVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County Sheriff has identified a woman who died in Honeyville Saturday after struggling in the large pool at Crystal Hot Springs.

The deceased has been identified as Christina Bailey, 51, of Logan, said a news release from Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.

“Investigation cannot confirm whether the possible cause of death was drowning or possibly another medical issue,” the news release said. “Bailey was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner for autopsy.”

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in an initial statement the incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday near 8215 N. State Route 38 in Honeyville.

“It was reported to Box Elder Communications Center that a female had possibly drowned at Crystal Hot Springs,” the statement said.

“She had been removed from the water and visitors at Crystal Springs with medical background were doing CPR. Box Elder Sheriff’s Deputies, Tremonton Fire and EMS, Honeyville First Responders were all dispatched. A number of other law enforcement agencies responded and Life Flight was dispatched.”

Tremonton EMS arrived and took over the CPR, the statement said.

“The victim was transported to Bear River Valley Hospital and was later pronounced deceased,” the statement added. “She and a friend were visiting Crystal Springs and swimming in the large pool. Some teenagers, also in the pool, noticed she was struggling and determined she was in trouble. They called for assistance and she was removed from the pool and CPR initiated.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it it is released.