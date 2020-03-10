Update: Police ID man fatally injured in St. George auto-pedestrian accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man fatally injured early Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle near 700 East and 100 South in St. George.
The deceased man is Jeremy Bartlett, 42, St. George police officials confirmed Tuesday.
“It happened about 2 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, and he was in a dark part of the road,” St. George Police Public Information Officer Tiffany Atkin told Gephardt Daily Monday evening. “The driver just didn’t see him.”
Atkin said witnesses told the investigating officers that the vehicle had a green light and wasn’t speeding.
Bartlett was transported in extremely critical condition to the hospital, where he later passed away.