Update: Police ID man fatally shot walking on 3900 South in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man fatally shot while walking on 3900 South in Millcreek early Sunday morning.

“We have identified the victim from the shooting on 3900 South early Sunday morning as 21 year-old Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our thoughts are with his family at this time. We are actively working this investigation and asking anyone with information to please contact us.”

Detective Kevin Mallory, with the Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that police received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. from a passerby reporting that someone had been shot in front of a car wash near 630 West 3900 South.

The victim apparently was alone and walking down the street when he was shot, Mallory said. The wounded man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Mallory said officers are canvassing nearby businesses and residences for any surveillance video that might help identify a suspect.

Anyone who has any information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.