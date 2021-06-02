Update: Police ID man found dead in trunk of abandoned car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man found deceased Tuesday morning in the trunk of a car in Sandy.

“The male has been identified as Derick Winston Fabert, 47, of Salt Lake,” said a tweet from Sandy City Police Department. “There was no indication of foul play upon initial autopsy examination. Cause of death pending toxicology report.”

Sandy City PD Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the area near 9700 S. Riverside Drive and 900 West with reports of an abandoned vehicle about 11 a.m.

“They discovered a body in the trunk,” Swensen said. “It was significantly decomposed. There was no obvious cause of death, but decomposition can make it harder to spot a cause of death. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.”

People in the area gave conflicting accounts of how long the car, said to be a 2010 Volvo, had been parked in the area, which is between the River Oaks Golf Course on the west and apartment complexes on the east, Swensen said.

It is not clear at this time who the vehicle belongs to.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information becomes available.