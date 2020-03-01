Update: Police ID man killed in crash on I-80 East near Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a wrong-way driver of an SUV killed early Saturday morning after colliding head-on with a semi on Interstate 80 eastbound near Emigration Canyon.

The deceased has been identified as Evan Thomas, 23, from Salt Lake City, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash was first reported about 3:28 a.m.

UHP troopers arrived on scene at mile marker 133 and found the driver of the SUV was deceased. The victim sustained fatal injuries after being partially ejected from the vehicle, a UHP statement said. The troopers said the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators have yet to determine why the driver was headed west in I-80’s eastbound lanes.

The UHP said the driver of the semi was evaluated by medical personnel at the accident site and was released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.