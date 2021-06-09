Update: Police ID man killed in drive-by shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in West Valley City.

“The victim in the shooting that occurred on June 8 has been identified as 31-year-old Mark Fulilangi,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department. “Suspect(s) in this case are still outstanding. If you have information, please call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.”

According to WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku, officers were called to Jordan Valley Medical Center at about 3:20 a.m. after a woman dropped off a man with two gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Fulilangi, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police were able to locate the woman who had dropped off the victim nearby, Vainuku said. The woman said she and the victim were in a vehicle in the general area of 3300 South and 4300 West when a vehicle passed them slowly.

“A passenger got out and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, switched seats and drove the victim to the hospital,” Vainuku said.

“Investigators are working on developing leads in the case. There’s not a lot of information to go on yet. No description of the suspect vehicle is available at this time, she said.