Update: Police ID man killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man killed in a five-vehicle accident in West Jordan Thursday morning.

“Our condolences to the family of Ryan Vlaardingerbroek, 42, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash this morning on 9000 South 1240 West,” said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department.

South Jordan Police Detective Scott List told Gephardt Daily the accident happened about 7:05 a.m. Thursday when a westbound vehicle on 9000 South crossed into the center lane and then into oncoming traffic.

The westbound vehicle side-swiped a Salt Lake County Health Department truck before hitting another car head-on.

Vlaardingerbroek, the driver who crossed into westbound traffic was killed in the crash. The driver of the eastbound car who was hit head-on was injured and taken to Jordan Valley Hospital in stable condition.

A Jeep that was also heading east was caught up in the accident, as was another vehicle which drove through the debris field caused by the initial crash.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.