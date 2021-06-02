Update: Police ID man shot, killed at Salt Lake City house party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man shot and killed at a Salt Lake City house party early Saturday morning.

“The victim of the homicide has been identified as 19-year-old Malik Saeed,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-91425.”

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily emergency dispatchers received a call from a residence near 2493 E. 1700 South just after midnight with reports of shots fired.

“Officers arrived along with medical. There was a victim who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased,” Valencia said. “From what we’ve been told there was a party going on at this address. And people heard the shot fired.

“The only description we have is a Black male, driving a green, possibly Charger or Challenger that left westbound on 1700 South in an unknown direction,” he added.

A number of partygoers witnessed the shooting, some of whom remained on scene and were being questioned by detectives; others “scattered” before police arrived, Valencia said.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.