Update: Police ID man, woman found dead after welfare check at Murray home

MURRAY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man and a woman found dead during a welfare check at a home in Murray near 6000 S. Eagle Nest Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as 55-year-old Carol Kay Durkes and the deceased man as 50-year-old John Dallas Evans, said a statement from Murray Police Department Friday.

Evans died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said; officials have not given a cause of death for Durkes. A firearm was also found at the home, the statement said.

A statement from Murray Police Department said family members hadn’t heard from the man and woman living at the address for several days before they were found.

Police said more information is likely to be released after their investigation is completed.

