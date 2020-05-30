Update: Police ID suspect in fatal shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Thursday in West Valley City.

The suspect is Jesus Adolfo Valdez, Jr., 30.

Valdez was taken into custody around noon on Friday and has been booked into jail on a parole violation warrant while the investigation into the homicide continues, West Valley City Police tweeted Friday afternoon.

Police say they also may know the motive behind the shooting.

Officers were called at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 2900 South and 3000 West, where a man was reported to be in full arrest.

The man was found in a yard, and CPR was performed, but he could not be revived.

It was later confirmed the man had been shot, and the death was a homicide, WVCPD Lt. Todd Gray told Gephardt Daily.

Police investigated and received a tip Friday that took them to the area of 1650 West and Indiana Avenue. There, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Valdez, leaving the structure and preparing to get on a motorcycle, Gray said.

Valdez was taken into custody and was transported to the police department for questioning.

A Friday afternoon tweet by WVCPD indicated a possible motive for the shooting.

“A man was hired to do some handyman/construction type work on a home at approximately 2900 S. 3000 West. The man had done work on this home previously and is reported to have developed a negative relationship with some neighbors due to noise.”

Gray said WVCPD officials are confident they have the right man in custody.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.